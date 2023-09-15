Seven Veils Review: An Operatic Drama With Impressive Performances And Missed Opportunities [TIFF 2023]

Jeanine (Amanda Seyfried) has an enormous task ahead of her. She's helmed some regional projects before, but remounting a Canadian Opera Company production of the legendary opera "Salome" is by far her biggest challenge yet. There's a lot to do, it turns out, beyond just directing — from wrangling difficult actors, and ever-changing politics at the opera house, as the executives are particularly concerned with her desire to create small, yet meaningful changes to "Salome." On top of all of that, there's Jeanine's biggest hurdle: her father directed "Salome" at the same place, creating an enormous sense of responsibility shadowed by a deeply troubled past.

There are a lot of moving pieces to "Seven Veils," as the film revolves around the various complexities of staging an opera. The scale is immense, and director Atom Egoyan makes great work of the mammoth structure of the Four Seasons opera house in Toronto, highlighting both the enormity of the stage with expansive wide shots and tighter framing to highlight the intimacy of putting on a performance. But all the different pieces don't come together in a satisfying way, and many feel like they'd make sense as their own film entirely.

Egoyan's script feels like it's juggling a few different feature film ideas, and because it bites off more than it can chew, it doesn't manage to tell any of the stories in a cohesive, satisfying manner. That's particularly true of the subplots, which drop off suddenly only to reappear again much later. The entire cast impresses and is committed to their characters, but the same can't be said of Egoyan's script, which is far more interested in Jeanine. As a result, none of the subplots really receive a satisfying conclusion (or even a satisfying follow-through), which only makes the film more incohesive.

The shining star of "Seven Veils" is Amanda Seyfried, who commits wholly to her character Jeanine. It's hugely compelling to watch Seyfried perform — her eyes are so expressive, fully channeling Jeanine's drive and how overwhelming she finds the whole process, though she still has more than enough talent to get the job done and deliver a world-class rendition of Salome. There's a moment in which Jeanine is watching a particular part of the production in rehearsal, and the demons from her past finally make sense to her, and she's completely distraught, yet utterly transfixed by the beauty of the performance. It's riveting and symbolic of how great "Seven Veils" could be if it wasn't delivered in such a wildly shifting, confounding package.