The Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Trailer Takes You Back To Stephen King's Scariest Story

"Pet Sematary" is often hailed as one of Stephen King's scariest books. Hell, part of the marketing campaign for the book itself talked up the fact that it scared even King himself — he was so put off by how nasty the story was that he reportedly put it away in a drawer and didn't want to publish it. Eventually, though, King's tale of terror saw the light of day, and Hollywood came calling. "Pet Sematary" was first adapted to the screen in 1989, followed by a sequel in 1992. Then, in 2019, we got another adaptation, one that severely altered the source material. Some people were cold on the 2019 film, but as a big "Pet Sematary" fan, I dug it.

Now, that 2019 film is getting a prequel with "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." The story follows a younger Jud Crandal — Jud, you'll recall, is the nosy neighbor played by John Lithgow in the 2019 film. A trailer for "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" has been raised from the dead, and you can watch it below.