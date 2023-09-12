The Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Trailer Takes You Back To Stephen King's Scariest Story
"Pet Sematary" is often hailed as one of Stephen King's scariest books. Hell, part of the marketing campaign for the book itself talked up the fact that it scared even King himself — he was so put off by how nasty the story was that he reportedly put it away in a drawer and didn't want to publish it. Eventually, though, King's tale of terror saw the light of day, and Hollywood came calling. "Pet Sematary" was first adapted to the screen in 1989, followed by a sequel in 1992. Then, in 2019, we got another adaptation, one that severely altered the source material. Some people were cold on the 2019 film, but as a big "Pet Sematary" fan, I dug it.
Now, that 2019 film is getting a prequel with "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." The story follows a younger Jud Crandal — Jud, you'll recall, is the nosy neighbor played by John Lithgow in the 2019 film. A trailer for "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" has been raised from the dead, and you can watch it below.
Watch the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines trailer
In case you need a refresher, here's the basic gist of "Pet Sematary": deep in the woods of Maine rests a cemetery for pets killed on the highway. And beyond that is another burial ground — an indigenous graveyard that has the power to raise the dead. But the animals and people who return from beyond the grave are severely changed, and in most cases, homicidal. This prequel seems to be diving into the story of Timmy Baterman, something that the 2019 film glossed over. If you read the book, you know that Timmy was a young man killed in World War II. His body was shipped home and his father buried him in that cursed burial ground, only to have Timmy return in ghoulish form. Since the 2019 updated the timeline a bit, Timmy is no longer a WWII vet here — the story is set in 1969.
Here's the synopsis:
In 1969, a young Jud Crandall is set to leave his hometown of Ludlow, Maine in search of his life's purpose. Before he makes it out, however, Jud and his childhood friends encounter an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding.
Lindsey Anderson Beer directs a cast that includes Jackson White, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Forrest Goodluck, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Pam Grier, Samantha Mathis, and Henry Thomas."Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" hits Paramount+ on October 6, 2023. I can't wait to check it out.