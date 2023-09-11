Solo Review: A Dazzling Celebration Of Drag [TIFF 2023]

The art of drag provides the opportunity to find yourself. That may sound odd considering the objective is typically to make yourself look like somebody else, but that transformation has a magical way of discovering something within yourself you never ever knew was there. Few films understand the power of drag like Sophie Dupuis's "Solo," a radiant and intimate story of queer life and a celebration of the queer community's connection to the art of drag.

Simon (Théodore Pellerin, "On Becoming A God In Central Florida") owns Montréal nightlife. He's garnered a reputation as one of the premier drag queens of the city, impressing with a tantalizing combination of a tight lipsync, fierce dance moves, and gorgeous fashion-forward outfits, made specially for Simon by his sister. When Simon transforms into Glory Gore, she's unstoppable; in complete command of the stage and audience — people just can't get enough, cheering her name and soaking in every second of her fiery performances.

Outside of drag, Simon isn't doing too badly either. He's a gifted makeup artist by day, helping people look their best for important photoshoots — photographers regularly extol his gifts. He even has a hugely supportive family — his sister is his closest friend and designer, and his father and stepmother celebrate their child's art profusely, attending his shows and cheering him on vigorously.

But there's something missing in Simon's life — love. He's never struggled to find a lover, mind you — Simon parties after shows and dances with much of the confidence that informs his drag character. But he's struggled to find romance. That's about to change thanks to a new addition to the performers at the nightclub — Olivier (Félix Maritaud, "120 BPM"), who's recently arrived from France, performs as Dragona. Olivier and Simon hit it off instantly, and before long they do everything together, including their drag numbers.

"Solo" is a vibrant portrait of queer nightlife. Dupuis' script showcases queer people in a decadent, yet complicated life. When things are great, it feels euphoric — Glory's opening number, set to ABBA's "Voulez-Vous," and the queens backstage dancing and singing the night away to Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" as a community, for example, are fabulous.