George Romero's Twilight Of The Dead Will Be Directed By Session 9's Brad Anderson

George A. Romero, horror legend and father of the modern zombie movie, passed away in 2017. At the time of his death, he was developing the next installment in his "Dead" series: a film called "Twilight of the Dead," for which he had written a treatment with journalist and film critic Paolo Zelati. In 2021, we learned that "Twilight of the Dead" was in active development, with Romero's widow, Suzanne Romero, meeting with filmmakers to find the right director for what is being billed as George Romero's "final zombie movie."

Now, the filmmaker who will take on that daunting duty has been found. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Brad Anderson will direct the movie from a script co-written by Zelati, Joe Knetter, and Robert Lucas. Anderson's previous directing credits are primarily horror movies and psychological thrillers, with his best-known work being a combination of the two genres: "Session 9," a film about a clean-up crew who take a job clearing asbestos from an abandoned mental asylum. In a statement accompanying the "Twilight of the Dead" news, Anderson said:

"George Romero's 1968 classic 'Night of the Living Dead' may have been the first real horror movie I ever saw and its shock value, its keen social relevance, and even the means by which it was made were all hugely inspirational to me. This too is a zombie movie in which limbs fly and heads roll, but one that is also about social transformation, one that asks the question: What is it to be human? It is also a horror movie with 'heart' and, dare I say, hope."

Suzanne Romero is producing, alongside John Baldecchi, Ardvella Entertainment's Stephanie Caleb, Zelati, and Sarah Donnelly. Roundtable Entertainment has partnered with the Romero estate to produce the film, with filming expected to start later this year.