The Idea For The Jedi In Star Wars Came From A Controversial 'Non-Fiction' Book

Even if you're just a casual "Star Wars" fan, you probably know that George Lucas drew significant inspiration for his sprawling space saga from the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa ("The Hidden Fortress" in particular) and the hero's journey monomyth as explicated by Joseph Campbell. The ideas and tropes contained in these works were combined to form the sturdiest of foundations, one that now supports an ever-expanding collection of TV shows, cartoons, video games, books, and so on.

What you might not know is that when Lucas was building this universe in the early 1970s, he also drew influence from one of the era's most notorious con men.

For as long as people have been into spiritualism and religion, there have always been opportunists seeking to exploit this genuine (if often naive) yearning for financial gain. Barnstorming revivalists and faith healers have made a fortune off the gullibility of the masses, while more ambitious bulls****ers have occasionally managed to pull one over on more well-read individuals. Indeed, a close look at Lucas' "Star Wars" outline suggests he was taken in by the latter kind of scam.