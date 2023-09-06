Ahsoka Highlights The Mandalorians' History Of Jedi-Slaying

Episode 4 of "Ahsoka" delivers an interesting battle match-up between two characters who both occupy gray areas in "Star Wars" lore: Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian with Jedi training who wields a lightsaber, and Shin Hati, a character also trained in the Jedi arts who is (to paraphrase Britney Spears) not a Jedi, but not yet a Sith. Both were trained by masters who used to be Jedi, but have since turned away from the Order.

Although this isn't a straightforward Jedi vs. Mandalorian fight, it does echo the history of Mandalorians and Jedi as longtime foes. In fact, if the Mandalorians had never clashed with the Jedi in the first place, they wouldn't be the badass, beskar-steel-clad space daddies that we've come to know them as. Dave Filoni, the showrunner behind "Ahsoka," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," explained to ComicBook.com in 2017 that "their weapons, their arsenal, their technology had a massive increase once they collided with the Jedi and found these Force-wielding people that had abilities they didn't understand."

Thousands of years before the main "Star Wars" storyline takes place, there were a series of conflicts between the Jedi and the Mandalorians that culminated in a scorched earth battle on Mandalore (literally — it scorched the planet's surface into a desert). Though the Jedi were ultimately victorious in that war, the experience of battling them over and over again honed Mandalorians into highly effective anti-Jedi warriors.

The most notable example of this is their armor; it's made from beskar steel, one of the only materials known to be capable of stopping a lightsaber blade. "[Mandalorian] armor is a reaction to the Jedi," Filoni confirmed. "Their arsenal was very much designed to combat the Jedi."