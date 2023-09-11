Raiders Of The Lost Ark Countered Jaws In Taking Advantage Of An Underrated Effect

He's one of the greatest, most successful filmmakers in the history of the moving image, but there were times throughout his career when even Steven Spielberg needed a hit. Badly.

One such crucial juncture arrived in 1980. After the unprecedented blockbuster combo of "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," Spielberg face-planted with the critically reviled World War II comedy "1941." Turns out a lot of folks thought making hay out of the Pacific Coast's gun-toting freakout in the immediate wake of Pearl Harbor was in poor taste. In any event, though the film was a moderate box office hit, it was perceived as a full-scale fiasco for the Hollywood wunderkind. Had success spoiled Steven Spielberg?

Spielberg not only felt the heat, he thought he'd barely escaped disaster with his two smashes. He'd come close to getting fired when "Jaws" went way over schedule (as he scrambled to shoot around a malfunctioning mechanical shark), while he (and producer Julia Phillips) got Columbia Pictures to greenlight "Close Encounters" on a $2.7 million budget that ultimately ballooned to $19.4 million.

After the $35 million bloat of "1941," Spielberg had good reason to believe he was one mega-budget flop away from director jail. The next film had to be made responsibly, and it probably wouldn't hurt if he reestablished his dreamweaver credentials with the moviegoing public.

So when he agreed to make "Raiders of the Lost Ark" with his buddy George Lucas, he resolved to be over-prepared this time. We know he delivered the goods, but did he deliver them in a fiscally responsible manner?