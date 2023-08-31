The Boys Season 3 Brings The War With The Seven To Blu-Ray And DVD In October

Happy early Halloween! The R-rated misadventures of Billy Buther (Karl Urban) and his ragtag group up meta-human hunters are coming home to crash on your couch this October. The explosive third season of "The Boys" has set a home media release, with plans to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on October 24. Continuing their ongoing battle with Homelander — the leader of The Seven — and the evil corporate minions of Vought International, the third season of "The Boys" hit the ground running. The series went to new heights in season 3 with some of the most shocking episodes ever shown on television. Who can forget the "Herogasm" episode? I certainly can't.

The third season of "The Boys" may be its best yet, largely due to the incredible chemistry of the entire cast, as evidenced by a peek at the behind-the-scenes gag reel (watch below) that will also be featured on the new physical release. Based on the graphic novel by Garth Ennis, "The Boys" arrived at the perfect time during a period where the entire superhero genre needed a much needed kick in the rear and a fresh perspective.

For those who haven't gotten a chance to watch season 3 or just want to own it outright themselves, you'll now have the option to check out the entire affair if and when you need a break from binging horror movies for the entire month of October.

Check out all the details below!