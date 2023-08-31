The Boys Season 3 Brings The War With The Seven To Blu-Ray And DVD In October
Happy early Halloween! The R-rated misadventures of Billy Buther (Karl Urban) and his ragtag group up meta-human hunters are coming home to crash on your couch this October. The explosive third season of "The Boys" has set a home media release, with plans to arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on October 24. Continuing their ongoing battle with Homelander — the leader of The Seven — and the evil corporate minions of Vought International, the third season of "The Boys" hit the ground running. The series went to new heights in season 3 with some of the most shocking episodes ever shown on television. Who can forget the "Herogasm" episode? I certainly can't.
The third season of "The Boys" may be its best yet, largely due to the incredible chemistry of the entire cast, as evidenced by a peek at the behind-the-scenes gag reel (watch below) that will also be featured on the new physical release. Based on the graphic novel by Garth Ennis, "The Boys" arrived at the perfect time during a period where the entire superhero genre needed a much needed kick in the rear and a fresh perspective.
For those who haven't gotten a chance to watch season 3 or just want to own it outright themselves, you'll now have the option to check out the entire affair if and when you need a break from binging horror movies for the entire month of October.
Check out all the details below!
The Boys Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD details
To recap everything that's happened so far on "The Boys" (and there's been a lot), it's important to remember that the beginning of season 3 starts during a relatively calm period in the show's history where Homelander has been somewhat contained. Setting things up, "Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy."
On October 24, "The Boys" season 3 will be available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD, equipped with the following special features:
- Gag Reels
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- The Making of Featurette
"The Boys" is produced by Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. Originally developed by Eric Kripke, "The Boys" is also produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ori Marmur, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson and Michaela Starr.
The all-star cast features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.
"The Boys" is based on the popular Dynamite Entertainment Comic Book Series by Garth Ennis, illustrated by Darick Robertson. The entire third season runs approximately 481 minutes and has (thankfully) not been rated.