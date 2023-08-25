The Weird Al Biopic Parody Starring Daniel Radcliffe Is Getting A 4K Blu-Ray Release

Fewer and fewer films are receiving physical media releases nowadays, so there's always cause for celebration when a media company deigns to do what media companies used to do as a rule and release one of their movies to Blu-ray.

The latest recipient of this all-too-rare honor is "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." This is somewhat surprising given that The Roku Channel skipped a theatrical release and sent the film straight to its streaming platform. Yankovic had requested a limited, Oscar-qualifying theatrical run, but Roku preferred to focus on the Primetime Emmys, which paid off with nominations for Daniel Radcliffe (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) and Yankovic himself (he shares his nod for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with the film's director, Eric Appel). While I would've loved to see Yankovic vie for a Best Original Song Oscar (and, perhaps, perform at the ceremony), Roku probably made the right call here.

But thanks to Shout! Studios, fans will at the very least own their own physical copy of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." What can you release when these discs drop on December 12, 2023? Details are scarce at the moment, but here's what we know right now.