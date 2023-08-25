Why You Rarely See Any Of The Actors' Feet In MASH

According to Parade magazine and Outsider.com, the cast of "M*A*S*H" frequently opted not to wear their characters' standard-issue military boots during shooting for a very practical reason. The thick, hard-soled boots apparently made a racket, and the sound was picked up by on-set microphones, ruining the audio for scenes that were meant to be all about the snappy dialogue. Actors' footsteps obscured the on-set audio, so instead, they often came to work in sneakers and only changed into their authentic-looking military boots as needed. Given that tennis shoes are probably much more comfortable than combat boots, I can't imagine anyone complaining.

Of course, there are plenty of scenes that show the actors' boots or feet, especially when the show focused on action outside the camp or in episodes with foot-related side plots, like season 4's "Dear Ma." For the most part, though, the camera crew was reportedly instructed to go with closer shots that cut the cast's feet out of the shot — kind of like that old work-from-home era trick of joining a Zoom call in one's pajama pants, with no one any the wiser. It's unclear how early on the cast and crew of "M*A*S*H" decided to go with this hack to side-step audio problems, but I'm sure the sound mixers and editors were grateful.