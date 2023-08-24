Scrapper Review: A New Take On Social Realism Is Child's Play For Charlotte Regan

The arrival of Georgie's scuzzy deadbeat dad, Harris Dickinson's bleach-blonde Jason, has the immediate effect of clipping her wings. The apple didn't fall too far from the tree as her father can scam and scheme with the best of them, so he can immediately see through maneuvers that could get past others. With time, though, Jason begins to edge out Ali as her main companion in petty crime. It's "Paper Moon" for a new millennium, in other words.

There's a commonly held wisdom around parents who have children at a young age: they grow up alongside their offspring. Some element of this makes its way into "Scrapper," but Regan quickly moves beyond the obvious. That Georgie and Jason share similarly stunted, stifled maturities is not an observation the film builds towards — it's one that it departs from.

Regan might not take these characters in any particularly surprising directions, but she also doesn't really need to. The film gradually settles down from the playful — yet always purposeful — energy with which it storms out of the gate. As Jason tenaciously sticks around, this time seemingly for good, Georgie can ground herself more firmly in the reality surrounding her. When the need for boundless imagination dries up in "Scrapper," the bountiful insight into the characters begins.

Even in the film's brisk 84-minute runtime, Campbell and Dickinson get to play many vibrant variations of Georgie and Jason. There's no grand transformation in "Scrapper," but each of them coming to grips with the messiness of human relationships — especially their own — feels no less momentous. The film's center of gravity very much resides with Lola Campbell's Georgie, but Regan knows that the best way to add emphasis and empathy to any moment is simply to cut to Harris Dickinson's incredulous face as Jason tries to absorb his daughter's latest whim. In a still-burgeoning screen acting career, this role makes yet another fantastic addition to Dickinson's collection of lost boys.

This dynamic duo helps power the movie through its back stretch, where sincerity does give way to the occasional bout of sentimentality. But Regan achieves even the occasional sops to schmaltz in subtle, surreptitious shadings. "Scrapper" is just the kind of scrappy triumph its title indicates. It's not the newness of the materials that matters here — it's how they are assembled with such care and consideration.

/Film Rating: 8 out of 10