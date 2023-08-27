Two Sentences From Christopher Nolan Unlocked Oppenheimer For Cillian Murphy

Prior to July 21, 2023, you could've made a pretty solid case that Cillian Murphy is one of the most underrated actors working today. But now that Christoepher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has mushroomed across the cinematic landscape, there can be no doubt: Murphy is a staggeringly talented performer who, at the age of 47, has barely scraped the surface of his immense potential. He's a mortal lock for a Best Actor nomination, and, though it's a tad too early to declare such things, certainly feels like this year's frontrunner.

I don't know why it took so long for Murphy to get his due. The man had a magnificent 2005 with the trio of Nolan's "Batman Begins," Wes Craven's "Red Eye" and Neil Jordan's "Breakfast on Pluto," but, for whatever reason, he struggled to build off these successes. After a memorable turn in Danny Boyle's "Sunshine," Murphy veered from one forgettable film to another. He's clearly a leading man, but it's possible he's too specific a type.

In any event, he was bang-on casting as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, but getting in the right mindstate to play this enigmatic genius proved challenging. Fortunately, Murphy had made five films with Nolan, and implicitly trusted his direction — even when it verged on cryptic.