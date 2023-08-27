How A Kitchen Sink Landed Star Wars' Ahmed Best The Role Of Jar Jar Binks

Best was overjoyed to land the role. "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" was the first film he'd seen in the theaters, so to be a pivotal part of the series' resumption was an honor. "George told me that we were really going out on a limb. [C-3PO] was funny but in a very formal, dry way. And Chewbacca got some laughs, but he was basically just a big bouncer for the Millennium Falcon. Jar Jar was the first outright comic character."

Critics were mixed on "The Phantom Menace," but most cited Best's Jar Jar as the weakest, most distracting element of the film. "Jar Jar and his fellow Gungans suck the oxygen out of every scene," wrote Slate's David Edelstein. "Their human costars seem understandably asphyxiated." Meanwhile, after the first public screenings, fans flooded internet message boards with opprobrium for not just the character, but Best himself. Some even tracked down the actor's phone number and left death threats on his answering machine. Best subsequently fell into a deep depression and contemplated suicide.

Lucasfilm eventually did right by Best, hiring him to host a "Star Wars" game show for kids as a Jedi character named Kelleran Beq. Jon Favreau proved to be an even bigger mensch by casting Best to play Beq in an episode of "The Mandalorian," where the character rescues Grogu aka Baby Yoda. For any non-unhinged "Star Wars" fan, Best is now a beloved member of the "Star Wars" universe. But while this has been a heartening turnaround, it shouldn't have taken anywhere near this long to bring Best back into the fold. Whatever fans didn't like about Jar Jar (I never had an issue with him or the Gungans) began and ended with George Lucas — and, sadly, I can guess why most of these malcontents targeted Best instead of him.