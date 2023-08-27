Jack Nicholson Had An Allergy That Made His Joker Transformation Problematic

As it turns out, Nicholson was allergic to a substance that is used by almost every special effects makeup artist out there. "One of the ironies of my life is I am allergic to spirit gum, the basic unit to movie makeup," he admitted. If you're not familiar, spirit gum is an adhesive that combines an alcohol substance and a resin together to hold on prosthetic appliances like the elongated chin of the Joker. Spirit gum showed up for the first time in the late 19th century for use in the theater. It's not easy on the skin, even if you're not allergic, and requires either alcohol, cocoa butter, petroleum jelly, or similar substances to remove. Needless to say, it can cause redness and irritation, even in the best of circumstances.

As a former makeup artist who is also allergic to spirit gum, I can tell you firsthand, both from using it on other people and having it used on me when I was an actor, it can take weeks to get your skin back to normal. Though Nicholson didn't speak on the results of his allergy during the production, I can tell you about mine, which involved breakouts, scaly skin, and itchiness that made me want to claw my face off. One assumes that Nicholson channeled that into his brilliant performance.

