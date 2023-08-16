Devils Review: A Bloody Body-Swap Killer Thriller [Fantasia Fest 2023]

Kim Jae-Hoon's "Devils" is the psychologically twisted South Korean remix of "Freaky Friday" and "Face/Off." Throw some "Freaky" in there to hit on violent slasher elements where a killer has complete control of an innocent's body, because why not? The melting pot of subgenres plays sterner than Jae-Hoon's science-freaky, body-swapping premise might suggest, but that's not a missed opportunity. "Devils" is a slippery crime thriller that plugs surprises into an albeit ludicrous concept, and while the ending leaves a tad to be desired, it's still well worth the mind games and manipulation at stake.

Jae-hwan (Oh Dae-hwan) is a homicide detective still grieving the death of his brother-in-law and ex-partner, killed on duty by a serial murderer with a dark web snuff channel. Jin-hyeok (Jang Dong-yoon) is one-fourth of the maniacs behind "Snuff Cinema," and the psychopath Jae-hwan obsessively hunts. Nearly two years later, Jae-hwan comes face to face with Jin-hyeok, and a chase ensues that ends in a car wreck. Jae-hwan has finally apprehended the man behind his brother-in-law's death, but during the accident, the unthinkable happens — Jae-hwan and Jin-hyeok regain consciousness in each other's bodies.