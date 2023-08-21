Sean Connery Made Two Demands Before Agreeing To Become The First James Bond

There are few casting decisions in cinema history as important or impactful than that of Sean Connery as James Bond in "Dr. No." Ian Fleming's novels introduced us to the now-iconic MI6 spy 007, but it wasn't until 1962, when the first cinematic adaptation of those texts arrived, that the world at large came to know Bond, James Bond. Connery's casting is, perhaps, more than any other part of Terrence Young's seminal film, credited for its success. And even though Connery was a not terribly well-known actor at the time, he had a couple of demands that needed to be met before agreeing to take the part.

Published in 2015, Matthew Field and Ajay Chowdhury's book "Some Kind of Hero" chronicles the history of the "James Bond" films in great detail. In covering "Dr. No," the book contains an excerpt from an interview with Connery, who recalled how his journey as 007 began. It all started with legendary producer and franchise stalwart Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, who felt the actor might be a good fit for the part. After some discussion, Connery arrived at a couple of conditions:

"Broccoli called and said he had this Fleming film and thought I might fit the part. He asked me over and after we discussed it a bit further I said I would be interested provided they put some more humour into the story. I felt this was essential. He agreed, then said, when can you test? I asked what test? He said a film test. I said, sorry, but I'm not making tests. I'm well past that. Take it or leave it but no test."

Broccoli was amenable enough to include some humor in the film's script, which proved to be a very wise decision. But Connery was not willing to do a screen test. They either wanted him or they didn't.