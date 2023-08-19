Ready Player Two - Is It Happening?

Creatives close to the franchise have publicly acknowledged "Ready Player Two" being on their radar, even if its arrival won't happen for a while. In August 2018, actor Olivia Cooke, who plays Samantha/Art3mis, told Digital Spy that she was already obligated to return for multiple additional films. "I've signed my life away," Cooke said, "so I'm contracted to sequels, but I don't know [if they're happening]. I haven't heard anything. We'll see."

Thickening the plot, actor Tye Sheridan, who portrays Wade/Parzival, spoke with Comic Book in September 2020, and mentioned that people frequently ask about the status of another movie. "I would love to have an answer for you," Sheridan said, "and I think people will and can speculate all they want, but I don't really know what the plan is yet."

If anyone would know for sure about a big-screen "Ready Player Two," it's Ernest Cline. In December 2020, just a month after the book's publication, Inverse directly asked the author about the movie. The verdict? It's coming — or, at least, it was at the time. "It's in the early stages right now," Cline said. He continued, "We talked about the possibility of there being a 'Ready Player Two' when we were making 'Ready Player One.' In Hollywood you never know. I really tried my best to focus on just writing a sequel to my book ... The movie will sort itself out later."