Two Of Star Trek's Most Prolific Writers Took On A Draft Of Freddy Vs Jason

In 1984, Jason Voorhees (Ted White) finally met his end in Joseph Zito's "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter." He was finally dead. In 1991, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) finally met his end in Rachel Talalay's "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare." He was finally dead. In 1993, Jason Voorhees met his end again in Adam Marcus' "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday." He was finally dead again. In 1994, Freddy Krueger finally met his end again in "Wes Craven's New Nightmare." He was finally dead again.

The two monsters were once again somehow alive to face off in Ronny Yu's excitable 2003 battle royale "Freddy vs. Jason," a film that felt like it came too late to bank on the popularity of the characters, but that was a massive hit nonetheless. Longtime fans of 1980s slasher movies were eager to see two of the most popular monsters of its heyday (played here by Englund and Ken Zirzinger) finally stab one another repeatedly, and the film did not disappoint. It's not a terribly sophisticated film, but it provides all the violence and supernatural inter-monster shenanigans one might hope for.

The road to "Freddy vs. Jason" was long and circuitous, and several drafts were written leading up to its filming. The credited screenwriters, Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, even once had an idea to include Pinhead from "Hellraiser" in an end-of-the-film twist.

What many of the film's fans may not know is that, sometime in 1994, Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga, two of the most prolific "Star Trek" writers at the time, wrote a draft of "Freddy vs. Jason." The script can be read online, and was discussed in the 2017 book "Slash of the Titans: The Road to Freddy vs. Jason" by Dustin McNeill.

It's very weird.