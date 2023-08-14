How The Mandalorian Used Ahmed Best's Tattoos To Reinvent Kelleran Beq's Jedi Robe

"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) declares in "The Dark Knight." Well, when it comes to George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, it's the opposite. In an era of cookie-cutter tentpoles that refuse to take risks or say anything meaningful about the real world, many "Star Wars" fans have formed a newfound (if somewhat begrudging) respect for Lucas' idiosyncratic prequel films. That reappraisal extends to those who acted in Lucas' films, perhaps none more so than Jar Jar Binks performer Ahmed Best.

As with his "Phantom Menace" co-star Jake Lloyd, Best was the target of much-undeserved scorn for his work on the prequels. It's why it's been so rejuvenating to see "Star Wars" fans embrace Best as he takes a second go at the franchise playing the Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. Having started out as the host of the children's game web series "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge," Beq is now a key part of the franchise's mythology thanks to "The Mandalorian," which has revealed him as the mysterious warrior who rescued Din Grogu during Order 66.

Whereas Beq wears a plain beige Jedi tunic and brown robes in "Jedi Temple Challenge," showrunner Jon Favreau and costume designer Shawna Trpcic wanted to give his attire a snazzy upgrade for "The Mandalorian." According to Variety, Favreau and Trpcic mined inspiration from the designs of real-life Jewish temples and the scrollwork on the shawls worn by their highest-ranking rabbis. "That was my takeaway. What set him apart was different scrollwork," said Trpcic. "I sketched some out for him. I looked at other Jedi to see what their different leather pieces were." However, as it turns out, Best himself was also a key influence on the character's re-imagined outfit.