Game Of Thrones' Pilot Prominently Featured A Piece Of Monty Python History

We all know "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" to be one of the funniest films of all time. What the film gets less credit for is being remarkably ingenuous in its use of limited resources. They may be regarded as a legendary comedy troupe now, but when they were creating their take on the King Arthur legend, they only a few hundred thousand pounds to work with. Adjusted for inflation, it still wouldn't even be £3 million five decades later. "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is a rather expansive film, as each knight of the Round Table has their own storyline that sends them to various places.

So, how were they able to have such a large scope with so little money? Clever framing, specific set decoration, and the beauty of a historical location. The vast majority of "Holy Grail" was shot at Doune Castle in Scotland, where it was used as the setting for several different castles throughout the film. Directors Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones knew just how to use the confines of the frame to trick the audience into thinking they were hopping all around the country.

Some other folks who understood the appeal of Doune Castle were David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of "Game of Thrones." They could see that same period magic that Python harnessed in their medieval film and thought it would be an appropriate ambiance and setting for Winterfell, home of the Stark family.