You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Trailer: Adam Sandler Stars In This Comedy With His Daughters

After years of churning out his tried-and-true brand of juvenile comedies for Netflix, Adam Sandler has started to mix things up a little in his recent collaborations with the streamer. Their "Murder Mystery" films, for example, might not be anything exceptional, but it's fun to see The Sandman getting bitten by the same cozy murder-mystery bug that's been making the rounds of late. His basketball dramedy "Hustle," itself a perfectly likable by-the-numbers underdog sports flick, even served to bridge the gap a little between Sandler's guffawfests and high art offerings (à la "Punch-Drunk Love," "The Meyerowitz Stories," "Uncut Gems").

His latest Netflix original film, "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah," looks to keep that welcome trend going. In what's a bonafide family affair, Sandler stars opposite his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny, with his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler (née Titone), also co-starring, although the role of his onscreen wife is being filled by Idina Menzel (who was also his estranged significant other in "Uncut Gems"). Adapted from Fiona Rosenbloom's novel of the same name, "Bat Mitzvah" centers on Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), two lifelong best friends whose dreams of having "epic" bat mitzvahs go up in flames thanks to their shared crush on "popular boy" Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and other assorted "Hebrew school drama." You can take a gander at the trailer below.