Stay Online Review: Ukraine's First Post-Invasion Movie Is A Screenlife Powerhouse [Fantasia Fest 2023]

The excruciatingly familiar application of screenlife in Eva Strelnikova's "Stay Online" summons organic devastation as a livestream-esque replication of wartime atrocities. The first Ukrainian feature film shot since the beginning of Russia's ongoing invasion is an unmissable international thriller. At times, a moving protest against ruling tyrants. At others, a plea for mainstream news cycles not to forget Ukraine in favor of "catchier" headlines. Strelnikova and co-writer Anton Skrypets deliver an emotional haymaker demonizing the senseless bloodshed in their home country that forces you to reckon with Ukraine's ruthless reality wherever you are, shattering the protection we feel from our cozy domestic bubbles.

Katya (Liza Zaitseva) is a volunteer from Kyiv attempting to save lives amidst Russia's Ukrainian attacks. We watch Katya surf applications installed on a donated laptop — video calls, instant messengers, GPS locators — hoping to make a difference. The original user seems to be a husband with a lovely wife and child (Katya snoops around his private files). Shortly after starting her online session, she receives a video chat from the owner's Spider-Man-obsessed son Sava (Hordii Dziubynskyi), asking "SuperKatya" to find his parents. Missiles rain on cities outside, and Katya's own family are in peril, but she accepts Sava's request — with only social media profiles and phone numbers as a starting point.