Star Wars' Planet Mustafar Shares Similarities With A Moon In Our Solar System

At the end of the 2005 film "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," the young Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), desperate for the power to save his wife from a destined death-by-childbirth, had fully given over to the dark side of the Force. He had pledged his allegiance to the fascist Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and was determined to become his evil acolyte under the name Darth Vader. This was devastating to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), who had known Anakin since he was a child and who spent many years training him to be a benevolent member of the Jedi Order. The two confronted one another on a molten world poxy with volcanos called Mustafar, and a lightsaber fight — a very, very long lightsaber fight — ensued.

The fight ended when Obi-Wan had the high ground (physically, not necessarily morally) and cut off Anakin's arms and legs (!). He was left to burn to death right next to a river of lava. It was only through the evil Emperor's interference, as well as some hasty sci-fi surgery, that Anakin was saved. He was locked into a survival suit, given a full-mask respirator, and emerged from the operating theater as the Darth Vader we all know and love today.

For the purposes of this article, though, let us focus not on the vicious injuries and forced mutilations, but on that aforementioned planet of lava. "Star Wars" has always been very good at presenting a wonderful variety of biomes on its varied alien worlds, including desert planets, forest planets, icy planets, and swamp planets, each with its own unique flora and fauna. Mustafar, a volcanic world, might resemble a real moon in our own solar system — namely Io, one of the four largest moons of Jupiter.