Manhole Review: A Single-Location Thriller That Doesn't Stink [Fantasia Fest 2023]

There's so little I want to talk about in this review because "#Manhole" is a concise premise that relies on blindly following everywhere you're not prepared for Shunsuke's predicament to go. Shunsuke attempts scaling the snapped-apart, barely stabilized steel ladder rungs only once before painfully learning his lesson — there's future violence and bodily punishment, but not until the finale. Spiders, reptiles, and other creepy-crawlies scamper around Shunsuke while a foamy substance starts filling the chamber to add a ticking clock aspect — bonus points for grossness when the laundry-machine-lookin' bubbles are explained — but they're never an immediate threat. Kumakiri does well to accentuate the maniacal swerves in Kumakiri's screenplay as Shunsuke begins to suspect he's been abducted, which adds a whodunit layer atop psychological isolation. It all blends together nicely, even if the tricky journey's destination is far more intriguing than early scenes attempting to hide what malevolence lurks behind shadowy later-act surprises.

"#Manhole" is an accomplished single-location horror tale that justifies its means through an evolution into preposterous madness. There's a zippiness to Kumakiri's direction that doesn't feel detrimentally claustrophobic, allowing outsiders to influence drama and tension via internet interactions or phone calls. Takuma Watanabe's original score is high energy, teamed with slick cinematography that adds an anime flavor once or twice. Nakajima commands the screen as his character highlights the vapidness of online culture and the ease of misrepresentation, selling inherent fear when looking upward at an escape hatch with no access. The film's back half is superior to more humble beginnings (in comparison), but especially once Shunsuke reveals his hand, "#Manhole" earns its praise as an ambitious, alluring, and commendably bats**t tale of hashtag-worthy survival.

/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10