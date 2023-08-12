A Note From Tom Cruise Guided Mission: Impossible's Entire Character Experience

Ever since Christopher McQuarrie took over writing and directing the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, you will oftentimes see characters confronted with a problem that needs solving, and they will deliver a line like, "I'm working on it" or "I'll figure it out." One of my favorite instances of this is in "Fallout" after the exceptional bathroom fight scene. Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa says to Tom Cruise's Ethan, "You don't understand what you're involved in," and he responds with, "I don't understand what I'm involved in? I don't understand what I'm involved in? (long pause) What am I involved in?"

Ethan Hunt and his fellow I.M.F. agents are also problem-solving in real time. They never have all the information, never have all the context, and never have a foolproof plan. Stuff is always going wrong, be it technology failing or someone double-crossing them. All of those spectacular Tom Cruise stunt sequences aren't just about risking his life for pure entertainment. The setup for all of those outrageous things is a last resort because nothing else will get the job done. Ethan never seeks out the thrill. They are simply necessities. Having your characters' backs against the wall makes for the most exciting drama.

This storytelling style was not arrived at by accident. It has been a carefully honed process over the course of this series, especially when Christopher McQuarrie came aboard as a writer and director. In fact, the drama of the "Mission: Impossible" films is directly inspired by how McQuarrie and Tom Cruise collaborate on these films, as they too make it a habit of generating the stories of these pictures essentially in real time.