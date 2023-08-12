Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Took It Upon Himself To Star As Roy Kent

There was a lot to be disappointed by in season 3 of "Ted Lasso," but none bummed me out more than what they did with the show's best character, Roy Kent. Now, I'm not exactly mad about things they did to the character (though the ending of the Roy/Keeley relationship still baffles me). It's more about what they didn't do, and I don't feel like Roy was given all that much to do this season, particularly when it comes to his life outside of Richmond. The first two seasons gave Roy arcs that challenged him to grow as a person, and in season 3, he feels more just like a guy who works for the football club who occasionally gets funny lines to say.

It is unsurprising that for the first two seasons, Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for his performance as Roy. His ability to play the gruffest of outer shells with an overwhelmingly sincere heart inside always desperately trying to find light consistently provided the series' biggest laughs and its most emotional moments. It's a performance so good that he went from being a British stand-up comedian nearly no one outside the U.K. would have heard of to Kevin Feige immediately wanting him in Hollywood's biggest franchise (whether that cameo in "Thor: Love and Thunder" ends up bearing fruit is another story).

Brett Goldstein and Roy Kent are tied together to the point where people won't be able to see one without the other. It's an actor and character match made in heaven. What makes that marriage all the more magical is that it was never the intention of the show to cast the actor as Roy. He had to actively seek out the role, despite already being involved in the show.