Before Shazam!, Adam Brody Tried To Turn Superhero As Star-Lord In Guardians Of The Galaxy

It's been 20 years since "The O.C." debuted on Fox, but it's still hard to see past Seth Cohen when Adam Brody shows up in a movie or TV show. It shouldn't be, because he's a terrific actor, but there's something about his still-fresh-faced persona that immediately harkens back to his time as America's favorite nerd-turned-awkwardly-popular-kid on the millennials' slightly savvier version of "Beverly Hills 90210."

Recently, Brody took his typecasting head-on with Evan Morgan's "The Kid Detective," an underrated and frustratingly underseen comedy about an Encyclopedia Brown-type wunderkind who's grown up to be a hard-drinking-and-drugging failure of a detective. His character has never made good on his early promise, but suddenly a murder case falls in his lap, and he has the opportunity to break free of his boy-wonder shackles.

Now 43, Brody's taking roles seemingly designed to torch his bantering nice-guy image. You can currently see him in the remake of "The River Wild," where he's cast in the Kevin Bacon role of an ex-con trying to kill his rafting companions (Brody's real-life wife, Leighton Meester, is in the Meryl Streep part). This should hopefully allow him to broaden his acting range, but it's intriguing to learn in a new Variety interview that, had things broken another way for the actor, he might've used that Seth Cohen charm to become one of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.