How To Watch Pixar's Elemental At Home
One of the feel-good stories of the summer has been Disney and Pixar's "Elemental." Despite the fact that the animated movie from the storied studio had an absolutely disastrous opening weekend, it has had a complete reversal of fortune ever since, becoming a surprise at the box office in recent weeks. But for those who still haven't had the chance to see it, fear not! Disney has announced that director Peter Sohn's latest will be coming home soon, and we've got the details for you.
"Elemental" will first arrive exclusively via Digital on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. At that time, viewers will be able to rent or purchase the film from retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV, among others. Typically, when a new movie first hits VOD, it goes for a "premium" $19.99 rental price, or a $24.99 purchase price. That price tends to come down over time but out the gate, that's about the size of it. For those who aren't super familiar with the film, the official synopsis reads as follows:
"Elemental" is an original feature film set in Element City, where residents of Fire, Water, Earth and Air live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
As of now, there is no Disney+ premiere date but we will be sure to update you as soon as that information is made available.
What about the Blu-ray?
For those among you who are still into collecting physical media, Disney also announced that "Elemental" is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD next month. Pixar's latest will arrive on disc on Tuesday, September 26. For those who do decide to purchase the film, the release comes with a pretty impressive lineup of bonus features, which we've included for you to check out below.
Elemental Bonus Features
Short Film
-
Carl's Date – Written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, this all-new short, "Carl's Date," finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend —but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl's pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends — if you're a dog. "Carl's Date" opened in theaters in front of Disney and Pixar's "Elemental."
Featurettes
-
Ember and Wade – Take a deeper look at the development of main characters Ember and Wade, from early designs to final effects, and learn how the complex work of the technical and character teams brought these characters to life.
-
Next Stop: Element City – Explore how Element City is built to accommodate its different inhabitants. Director Peter Sohn and crew members share insights about the evolution of the designed world, as well as some of the research that inspired its unique look.
-
Paths to Pixar: The Immigrant Experience – Hear from first-generation filmmakers on the Elemental crew as they share their journeys to Pixar. Discover how Elemental's real-world themes of sacrifice and identity, amongst many others, reflect or diverge from their own lived experiences.
Deleted Scenes
Director Peter Sohn introduces five scenes that are storyboarded, set to music, timed, and voiced, but are not included in the final version of Elemental.
-
Intro Ember – An alternate opening in which our hero Ember helps a newly immigrated Fire family navigate through, and acclimate to, Element City. Scene introduced by director Peter Sohn.
-
Mom Rejects Wade – Ember's traditional parents learn that she's enamored with watery Wade...and it doesn't go well. Scene introduced by story supervisor Jason Katz.
-
Dante Challenge – In an attempt to keep Ember apart from Wade, Bernie tasks her with finding a place to live for newcomer Dante, who Wade finds himself rather enamored with. Scene introduced by story artist Nira Liu.
-
Brook Dinner – Ember joins Wade for dinner at his home, in this abandoned storyline in which Wade's mother, Brook, is revealed to be the villain diverting water into Firetown. Scene introduced by story artist Anna Benedict.
-
Beach Proposal – Sharing a tender moment on the beach, Ember and Wade propose marriage to each other. Scene introduced by story artists Yung-Han Chang and Le Tang.
Audio Commentary
-
Elemental Filmmaker Commentary – Join director Peter Sohn, supe tech Sanjay Bakshi, supervising animator Mike Venturini, and directing animator Gwendelyn Enderoglu as they provide insight into the making of this remarkable animated feature while you watch it.