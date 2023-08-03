How To Watch Pixar's Elemental At Home

One of the feel-good stories of the summer has been Disney and Pixar's "Elemental." Despite the fact that the animated movie from the storied studio had an absolutely disastrous opening weekend, it has had a complete reversal of fortune ever since, becoming a surprise at the box office in recent weeks. But for those who still haven't had the chance to see it, fear not! Disney has announced that director Peter Sohn's latest will be coming home soon, and we've got the details for you.

"Elemental" will first arrive exclusively via Digital on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. At that time, viewers will be able to rent or purchase the film from retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV, among others. Typically, when a new movie first hits VOD, it goes for a "premium" $19.99 rental price, or a $24.99 purchase price. That price tends to come down over time but out the gate, that's about the size of it. For those who aren't super familiar with the film, the official synopsis reads as follows:

"Elemental" is an original feature film set in Element City, where residents of Fire, Water, Earth and Air live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

As of now, there is no Disney+ premiere date but we will be sure to update you as soon as that information is made available.