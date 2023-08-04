The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 And More

When all is said and done, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies might end up being the crown jewels of the MCU. While many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (especially recent ones) tend to blend together in the memory, James Gunn's "Guardians" films stand out and stand above the rest. They're heartfelt stories in corporate blockbuster packages, and Gunn has been able to inject his unique brand of weirdness into the proceedings. These are stories about loners and outcasts, losers and failures, who find each other and create their own kind of weirdo family. There's real heart in these films; genuine emotional beats that don't ring false or hollow. Throw in a ton of pop songs and you've got something special.

Which brings us to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the third and final film in Gunn's trilogy. If you ever wondered where Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) came from, here's your answer, and it's not pleasant. This is primarily's Rocket's movie, showing us the character's surprisingly brutal and upsetting origin story. Gunn goes dark here; perhaps too dark. We're talking about animal torture scenes that leave you feeling sick to your stomach and more than a little depressed. It borders on sadistic at times. This flashback narrative hinders the film, killing the momentum of the present-day storyline, which involves the rest of the Guardians dealing with the evil High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a geneticist who wants to remake the world into his own version of a perfect utopia, even if that means death and destruction. There's also Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a woefully underwritten character tasked with tracking the Guardians down.

Despite bright, colorful pop art sensibilities bursting from frame to fame, "Vol. 3" is messy in ways the previous two "Guardians" films were not, and as such closes out the trilogy on a disappointing note. And yet, the trilogy as a whole still packs a punch. Gunn found a way to bring personality to the Marvel machine, a story of a ragtag group of misfits that made themselves a family. I can't imagine we'll get another trilogy like this from the MCU anytime soon.

Special features:

FEATURETTES

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew's passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit "found family" as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy's final film.

– View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew's passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit "found family" as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy's final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.

DELETED SCENES

A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians.

Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm.



– Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax's Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors.

– Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe.

– The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.

– Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield.

– Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête.

– Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

GAG REEL

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



DIRECTOR'S COMMENTARY