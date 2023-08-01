How To Watch The Boogeyman At Home
Here's some good news for horror fans who still embrace physical media: "The Boogeyman" is getting a Blu-ray release. The Stephen King adaptation is headed home, and soon, arriving on both digital and Blu-ray in the weeks ahead. The spooky film follows a family going through a hard time in the wake of a death. Their grief compounds itself through their shared trauma, but grief isn't the only thing they have to worry about. There's a supernatural entity lurking in the shadows, waiting to pounce on poor, helpless people who are wracked with grief. It feeds on misery and suffering — the worse off the potential victims are, the more danger they're in. Or something like that — it's all deliberately vague to help keep things mysterious and creepy.
As a physical media fan, I'm glad the folks at Disney are giving this a disc release. "Barbarian," an excellent Disney (technically 20th Century Studios, but they're the same thing) horror film from last year, has still not received a physical release, so there was always a chance "The Boogeyman" would follow suit. Thankfully, that's not the case, and those who want the pleasure of having this film on their shelves will soon have the chance. Now, can we get a "Barbarian" disc, please?
Watch The Boogeyman at home
"The Boogeyman" arrives on digital, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu, on August 29, 2023 before heading to Blu-ray and DVD on October 10. That's just in time for Halloween season, so plan your movie marathons accordingly. In "The Boogeyman," "two sisters — along with their therapist father — are reeling from their mother's death. When a desperate patient comes to their home, he leaves behind a terrifying entity that feeds on its victims' suffering." Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, and David Dastmalchian star.
The release comes with the following bonus features:
- Into the Darkness Featurette – Open the door into the dark world of The Boogeyman as the cast and crew share how the terrifying tale, based on Stephen King's classic short story, was crafted.
- Outtakes – It's not all just jump scares and bumps in the night. Join the cast for some lighthearted fun in the outtakes.
It's interesting that one of the two features consists of funny outtakes, something usually reserved for comedies. I guess they wanted to lighten the mood.
In his /Film review of "The Boogeyman," Ben Pearson wrote: "Rob Savage's 'The Boogeyman,' the latest in a long line of Stephen King adaptations, is a solid, sturdy entry in the modern horror canon. Loosely based on King's short story about a terrifying creature that targets a family, this version expands the narrative's scope while still maintaining a contained, personal feel." I personally thought "The Boogeyman" was effective, if slight. It has great style and some genuinely creepy moments, but it lacks the horrifying bite of the Stephen King story that inspired it. No matter — it's still a pretty good little chiller, and will no doubt make a fine addition to your collection should you choose to scoop it up.