How To Watch The Boogeyman At Home

Here's some good news for horror fans who still embrace physical media: "The Boogeyman" is getting a Blu-ray release. The Stephen King adaptation is headed home, and soon, arriving on both digital and Blu-ray in the weeks ahead. The spooky film follows a family going through a hard time in the wake of a death. Their grief compounds itself through their shared trauma, but grief isn't the only thing they have to worry about. There's a supernatural entity lurking in the shadows, waiting to pounce on poor, helpless people who are wracked with grief. It feeds on misery and suffering — the worse off the potential victims are, the more danger they're in. Or something like that — it's all deliberately vague to help keep things mysterious and creepy.

As a physical media fan, I'm glad the folks at Disney are giving this a disc release. "Barbarian," an excellent Disney (technically 20th Century Studios, but they're the same thing) horror film from last year, has still not received a physical release, so there was always a chance "The Boogeyman" would follow suit. Thankfully, that's not the case, and those who want the pleasure of having this film on their shelves will soon have the chance. Now, can we get a "Barbarian" disc, please?