A Hollywood Classic Raises A Big Question: Are Supporting Acting Categories Even Necessary?

We are in somewhat of a transitional period with how we think about the acting categories for entertainment awards. This, primarily, has to do with gender. We have had separate categories for female and male performers for decades upon decades, but if you really stop to think about it, there is no difference in what a female actor does compared to a male one. Why shouldn't Colin Farrell in "The Banshees of Inisherin" compete against Cate Blanchett in "TÁR"? Of course, the worry is that in our patriarchal society, men will come to dominate that category and fewer women will be nominated and win. Then you have the added issue of non-binary performers being forced to slot themselves in a particular gendered category that doesn't align with who they actually are or, in some cases, just pulling themselves out of awards contention altogether.

At the Oscars, the gendered acting categories have always been in place, but there was a big change in them within their first decade. For the first eight years of the Oscars, the only two acting categories were Best Actor and Best Actress. The supporting races didn't exist. This came to a head with 1935's "Mutiny on the Bounty," which scored three of the four Best Actor nominations that year for Charles Laughton, Clark Gable, and Franchot Tone. To this day, it remains the only film to receive three Best Actor nominations. Its monopolization of the category spurred the Academy to add the supporting races the following year, but in our age of consolidating the categories, I wonder if breaking them apart was a necessary decision.