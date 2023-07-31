River Review: A Laugh-Out-Loud Time Loop Workplace Comedy [Fantasia Fest 2023]

Japanese filmmaker Junta Yamaguchi follows his buzzy debut "Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes" with another winning time-loop comedy, the more succinctly titled "River." Yamaguchi chooses Kyoto's picturesque Fujiya Inn as his backdrop, thriving off the meditative aesthetics of a rushing river that soothingly gurgles through a serene hotel. It's so calming and comforting, much like Yamaguchi's hilarious sci-fi predicament where time keeps repeating on a two-minute cycle. There are parallels between "Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes" and "River," but Yamaguchi's sophomore effort is an upgrade in every conceivable measure. "River" is a triumphant indie comedy that'll have you laughing out loud from start to finish — easily one of the funniest films I've seen this year (at minimum).

The story follows both guests and staff of Fujiya, sticking on waitress Mikoto (Riko Fujitani) as our focal protagonist. Mikoto goes to check stock on their beer supply, stopping at the ​​Kibune River for a quick prayer. After returning to her duties, thinking nothing of her actions, she suddenly finds herself transported back to the river in her same prayer position. It happens again. Once more. Mikoto and her colleagues deduce that they're "looping" every two minutes, fully conscious of past rewinds, but unable to break the continuous restarts.

Yamaguchi doesn't overcomplicate the scenario, opting for a breezy, heavily comedic tone that flows without impediments. There's never a desire to overexplain the paradoxical time-bending or existential crisis of it all. Mikoto immediately starts thinking of the guests, and Fujiya keeps running as a functional inn. There's a zaniness that Yamaguchi favors over something darker and more terrifying, and it's so especially refreshing. Characters make the best of their time loops — a film with perpetual momentum that never erases smiles from faces.