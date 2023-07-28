Baby Assassins 2 Review: A Cute, Energetic Action Comedy That Kicks Butt [Fantasia Fest 2023]

"Baby Assassins 2" is an energetic and badass comedy despite featuring fewer action set pieces than something like Timo Tjahjanto's "The Night Comes For Us." It's easier to keep adrenaline pumping when henchmen's heads are being kicked in left and right, but what about when Chisato and Mahiro are simply running around Japan trying to make it to a bank teller's window before 3 PM? Or carrying out their duties as lottery vendor spokespeople in animal suits when suspended from the Assassin's Guild? A combination of factors ensures that "Baby Assassins 2" always has a skip in its step, powered by Supa Love's big-band-swinging anime(ish) score or the Japanese rock-n-roll tunes that start with a distinct twang of tremolo electric guitar notes. Sakamoto isn't shy about frequently using situational comedy that typically involves Chisato and Mahiroare obsessing over food, or allowing his spunky mercs to best enemies with nonchalant ease, because "Baby Assassins 2" is as much a quirky character dissection as it is swing-first action spectacle.

Sometimes, infrequently, comedic styles can push the limits of their inclusion. A few gags challenge how long jokes should run, as the girls devour shaved ice bowls while arguing back and forth if they should leave at that very second to complete a task. Or how awkward Makoto is around his barbeque restaurant waitress crush. There's so much of the knee-slapping and un-self-serious "Baby Assassins 2" that lands with belly laughs; the only problem is the dangling gag appeal. Think about class clowns who used to take jokes to the point of no return — although "Baby Assassins 2" is never that obnoxious. It's harmless joviality as Chisato weaponizes her "sweetness" (high-pitched voice, tilted head, V-finger pose) or has to hold back Makoto from walloping slow-walking senior citizens. There's just a wee sensation of overstaying welcomes at times.