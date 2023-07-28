Baby Assassins 2 Review: A Cute, Energetic Action Comedy That Kicks Butt [Fantasia Fest 2023]
Hot off the Japanese action-comedy hijinks of 2021's "Baby Assassins" is writer and director Yugo Sakamoto's "Baby Assassins 2" (alternately titled "Baby Assassins: 2 Babies"). No, this isn't about toddlers with katanas accepting mercenary contracts. Sakamoto continues his story about an odd couple of trained assassins who'd rather be gorging on ice cream sundaes than pulverizing gangsters with a very slacker-humor vibe. Action can feel like an "afterthought" earlier on, but that's not a forever choice nor a detriment. "Baby Assassins 2" is as much a commentary about Japanese youths struggling to find work and nonsense bureaucracy as a flurry of furious fists, both of which find their place in this offbeat, uptempo, and quite funny sequel.
Returning as Sakamoto's "Babies" are Chisato (Akari Takaishi) and Mahiro (Saori Izawa), roommates with contradictory personalities shaped into expert killers. The excessively cutesy and squee Chisato discovers they haven't paid their gym membership in roughly four years, so she and her punch first, speak later partner Mahiro must settle their debts or incur another late penalty. The girls' frantic race against time to resolve all bills kickstarts a zany journey that includes bank robberies, mascot brawls, and a duo of hot-shot brother assassins who want to steal their spot in the Assassin's Guild — enter rivals Makoto (Tatsuomi Hamada) and Yuri (Joey Iwanaga). So much for their preferred, easygoing lifestyle of pasta and dessert binges between big-money targets.
An energetic and badass comedy
"Baby Assassins 2" is an energetic and badass comedy despite featuring fewer action set pieces than something like Timo Tjahjanto's "The Night Comes For Us." It's easier to keep adrenaline pumping when henchmen's heads are being kicked in left and right, but what about when Chisato and Mahiro are simply running around Japan trying to make it to a bank teller's window before 3 PM? Or carrying out their duties as lottery vendor spokespeople in animal suits when suspended from the Assassin's Guild? A combination of factors ensures that "Baby Assassins 2" always has a skip in its step, powered by Supa Love's big-band-swinging anime(ish) score or the Japanese rock-n-roll tunes that start with a distinct twang of tremolo electric guitar notes. Sakamoto isn't shy about frequently using situational comedy that typically involves Chisato and Mahiroare obsessing over food, or allowing his spunky mercs to best enemies with nonchalant ease, because "Baby Assassins 2" is as much a quirky character dissection as it is swing-first action spectacle.
Sometimes, infrequently, comedic styles can push the limits of their inclusion. A few gags challenge how long jokes should run, as the girls devour shaved ice bowls while arguing back and forth if they should leave at that very second to complete a task. Or how awkward Makoto is around his barbeque restaurant waitress crush. There's so much of the knee-slapping and un-self-serious "Baby Assassins 2" that lands with belly laughs; the only problem is the dangling gag appeal. Think about class clowns who used to take jokes to the point of no return — although "Baby Assassins 2" is never that obnoxious. It's harmless joviality as Chisato weaponizes her "sweetness" (high-pitched voice, tilted head, V-finger pose) or has to hold back Makoto from walloping slow-walking senior citizens. There's just a wee sensation of overstaying welcomes at times.
Sweet as a cherry-flavored lollipop
Outside of such complaints, Sakamoto blends lighthearted tones with grave consequences like a pro. Akari Takaishi and Saori Izawa sport effortless chemistry as their "Beauty" and "Beast" dynamic, synchronized as co-stars whether bouncing jokes off one another or engaged in tandem combat. Their free-flowing bond brings a bubble-gum charm to Sakamoto's seedy world of guns for hire and Yakuza thugs, who are handily and humorously dispatched when attacks commence. Veteran action director Kensuke Sonomura lends his expertise to fantastic fight choreography, whether Makoto and Yuri open the film with a bang-pow-thud, or the quartet of young killers at odds square off in a finale that whips severe amounts of ass. Sakamoto has tons of fun with "Baby Assassins 2" but never sees his movie as a punchline, going as far as to include one of the most brilliant fourth wall breaks in recent memory. Like his precious-and-punky assassin heroes, the filmmaker sets his crosshairs on breaking the rules and displays damn fine aim.
"Baby Assassins 2" is the rebellious little sister of the action genre that's sweet as a cherry-flavored lollipop. It's here to slurp decadent deserts, whine about responsibilities, and emphasize its points with gunsmoke. Coming-of-age realizations about maturity and the not-so-exciting duties that appear when growing older are funnier through the eyes of expert murderers barely fazed by common criminals or direct competition, who are like gnats Chisato and Mahiro shoo away. There's something to be said about the way Sakamoto depicts how the newer Japanese generation is left to fight for success amongst themselves — misled by older handlers and governing bodies — but you're ultimately here for ha-has and beatdowns, and neither disappoints. If there was ever an action movie that'd slay at a teen girl sleepover, it's "Baby Assassins 2."
/Film Rating: 7.5 out of 10