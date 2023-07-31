The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Brought Back A Clone Trooper Called Nax, But Exactly Who Is He?
When the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was released in 2022, fans posted all over social media about a certain Clone Trooper that showed up in the second episode. Aside from the fact that it was wonderful to see Temuera Morrison (who has been playing these Clones since "Episode II") appear in this series as a live-action Clone Trooper again, it was an incredibly sad moment. This Clone Trooper was homeless, living on the streets of Daiyu, a very "Blade Runner"-esque place. We only see him briefly as he holds his helmet out and asks for any spare credits so the veteran can get a warm meal. It's been a long-standing problem in the "Star Wars" universe that these troopers have been treated badly, not unlike veterans in the real world, and yet, they've been some of the most compelling characters to come out of the franchise.
Beyond the trooper's disheveled appearance and desperation, not much was known about this particular clone. However, pages from a new book entitled "Star Wars: Dawn of the Rebellion: The Visual Guide," from authors Pablo Hidalgo and Emily Shkoukani, were revealed at last week's San Diego Comic-Con (via Comic Book Resources) and offered up some previously unknown information. His name is Nax, and we have a few details about him.
A member of the 501st
According to CBR, who saw the pages at the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel, we learned that Nax was once a member of the 501st Legion, which was commanded by Anakin Skywalker, who of course became Darth Vader. Nax was taken off the battle's front line because of his severe injuries. He served during the Teth, Christophsis, and Umbara campaigns, which all took place during the animated film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and the "Clone Wars" the animated series. SFFGazette has the description of Nax from the upcoming book:
"Downtrodden in the streets of Daiyu is the clone trooper Nax. A veteran of many battlefields, including Teth, Christophsis, and Umbara, he was removed from the frontlines after extensive injuries. Rapidly declining from age acceleration and neglect, Nax asks passersby for credits."
The Umbara campaign from season 4 of "The Clone Wars" was reportedly particularly brutal. Umbara, full of darkness and fog, was a difficult planet to fight on. Jedi General Pong Krell temporarily took over the 501st Legion and was cruel to the Clones. Though we don't know much more about Nax, the idea of a Clone Trooper dealing with the same thing our real-life veterans do is heartbreaking. I hope he shows up in a future series and finds a better outcome.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars' are streaming on Disney+, and the aforementioned book will be released on December 5, 2023.