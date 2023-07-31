The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Brought Back A Clone Trooper Called Nax, But Exactly Who Is He?

When the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" was released in 2022, fans posted all over social media about a certain Clone Trooper that showed up in the second episode. Aside from the fact that it was wonderful to see Temuera Morrison (who has been playing these Clones since "Episode II") appear in this series as a live-action Clone Trooper again, it was an incredibly sad moment. This Clone Trooper was homeless, living on the streets of Daiyu, a very "Blade Runner"-esque place. We only see him briefly as he holds his helmet out and asks for any spare credits so the veteran can get a warm meal. It's been a long-standing problem in the "Star Wars" universe that these troopers have been treated badly, not unlike veterans in the real world, and yet, they've been some of the most compelling characters to come out of the franchise.

Beyond the trooper's disheveled appearance and desperation, not much was known about this particular clone. However, pages from a new book entitled "Star Wars: Dawn of the Rebellion: The Visual Guide," from authors Pablo Hidalgo and Emily Shkoukani, were revealed at last week's San Diego Comic-Con (via Comic Book Resources) and offered up some previously unknown information. His name is Nax, and we have a few details about him.