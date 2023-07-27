Harley Quinn Season 4 Review: The Wild And Crazy Animated Series Returns For A Lesser But Still Entertaining Season

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist.

"Harley Quinn" breaks up our core team in its fourth season, dividing its time on scattered and somewhat unfocused storylines that never achieve the comedic heights of previous seasons. And yet, the show continues to be a delightful take on the DC universe, and when the Harley and Ivy stories finally merge, the season reaches the level of quality we've come to expect from the animated series, though it comes in too late.

After season 3, Harlivy is still going strong, and they're moving on to bigger things. Ivy is hired to lead the Legion of Doom, which is now owned by Lex Luthor, and sees her enter a corporate world that is heavily dominated by toxic men. Meanwhile, Harley finally decided to stop being an antihero and just be a full-time hero by joining the Bat Family and their crusade to rid Gotham of crime, before immediately clashing with Batman's other proteges who don't really see eye to eye with Harley's bloodthirst and her utter joy at the mere mention of a criminal to go beat up.

This leads to the big problem of the season — Harlivy was the best part of the show, and Harley and Ivy don't work as well when separated, the humor dissipating a bit as the scope expands to a few too many characters, most of them rather one-note compared to the layered team of earlier seasons. This is particularly true of Harley's storyline. The Bat Family characters are funny when used sporadically, sure, but when they're main characters, they feel monotone and dull after a while.