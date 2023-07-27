Barbie Almost Included A 'Fart Opera' Scene, But Greta Gerwig Decided To Cut It

Appearing on the IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit podcast, Gerwig and her editor Nick Houy opened up about their love of windy humor. "In every movie we've made together, we've always tried to get in, like, a proper fart joke, and we've never done it," Gerwig said. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on where you stand on this issue), Houy states that any attempt to get a fart joke into a movie "dies like two-thirds of the way through editorial."

But when it came to "Barbie," they decided to try again. As Houy says: "[W]e had a lot of fart jokes in this one, so I thought there was a chance we would get one in. Much higher chance of it being in 'Barbie' than 'Little Women.' [laughs] ... It's too bad. We had a whole fart scene, kind of, in this one. Too bad it didn't make it."

I do have to ask: if they try to get fart jokes in all their movies, did they really try to add one to "Little Women"? If so, I demand to know where. But back to "Barbie." As it turns out, not only were there originally fart jokes in the film — there was a "fart opera."