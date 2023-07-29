All Fun And Games: Everything We Know About The Russo-Produced Children's Games Thriller

You know the saying: "It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt." It's something parents used to tell us when we were kids and roughhoused too hard, but in the context of the upcoming horror thriller "All Fun and Games," the adage sounds more like a promise than a warning. The film follows a group of teens whose night of fun turns very high stakes when a demon gets involved, forcing them to play life-or-death versions of the kids' games that many of us love. Fan-favorite actors like Natalia Dyer and Asa Butterfield are among the cast, and the Russo brothers' production company is on board.

In a press release, Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey called the movie "a gripping debut film based on a high concept idea that caught, and held, our attention immediately." There's no trailer or "All Fun and Games" yet, but the movie does have a release date and some plot details to speak of. Here's everything we know so far.