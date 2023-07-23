Tony Bennett Was The First Celebrity To Appear As Himself On The Simpsons

When "The Simpsons" debuted on December 17, 1989, it was an instant sensation. Matt Groening's bizarre, weirdly proportioned yellow people felt like a dark antidote to the corny TV Americana that had persisted through Reagan's America, and the show's popularity proved that audiences were ready for a change. Plus, it was incredibly novel to have an animated sitcom in primetime, leading many curious souls to tune in ... and instantly become hooked. Many years later, celebrities would be fighting tooth-and-nail to gain a coveted guest spot on "The Simpsons," either playing themselves or playing a character.

A fun piece of trivia: the first celebrity to guest-star in an episode of "The Simpsons" was Albert Brooks (no relation to show producer James L.). Albert Brooks played a character named Cowboy Bob in the 1990 episode "The Call of the Simpsons." Cowboy Bob was very eager to sell an RV to the status-seeking Simpson family. Recall that in the show's early episodes, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) was obsessed with achieving suburban normalcy with his off-kilter family. This was long before he was transformed into a cretin. Homer longed to buy an RV to show up his wealthy neighbor. Cowboy Bob was the one who realized that Homer had terrible credit, and could only afford the worst RV on the lot. Brooks also played Jacques in "Life in the Fast Lane," and Penny Marshall showed up as Ms. Botz in "Some Enchanted Evening," both from that same year.

The first "Simpsons" celebrity guest voice to play themselves, however, was the late, great Tony Bennet, who sang a number and introduced himself in the second season episode "Dancin' Homer." Less than a year into its life, and "The Simpsons" already featured one of the world's great crooners.