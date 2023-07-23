Some Of The Best Gags In The Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover Are True Star Trek Geekery

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Anyone else notice how specific their references are?"

Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) time traveled their way onto the U.S.S. Enterprise this week, and when they weren't jovially messing with the future of mankind, the duo from "Star Trek: Lower Decks" were spitting references that encompassed pretty much all of "Star Trek" history. While the bulk of the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" involved Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the team trying to manage the fallout of this temporal (crossover) event, they honestly needn't have worried: Boimler and Mariner referenced so many "Trek" moments so quickly that I don't think anyone could've caught the reality-altering information hidden in their quips if they tried.

From commenting on changing technology to spilling future "Trek" lore, Boimler and Mariner spend every moment of their time aboard the Enterprise practically bouncing off the walls. In lesser hands, they'd be corny audience stand-ins meant to answer the question "What if one of us got to hang out in 'Star Trek'?" but that's kind of always been these characters' thing, and "Strange New Worlds" finds a way to make their field trip to the Original Series era feel not just authentic, but meaningful. But enough about the deep stuff: Let's get into those mile-a-minute references.