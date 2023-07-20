30 Coins Season 2 Trailer: The Creepy Religious Horror Series Returns In October

I grew up Catholic, so religious-themed horror has always appealed to me. There's a lot of horror built into religion, making it a great subject to combine with the horror genre. One of the better recent religious-themed horror projects is "30 Coins," a Spanish TV series from creator Álex de la Iglesia ("The Day of the Beast," "The Last Circus"). Opening with a credit sequence that turns the crucifixion of Jesus into a mini-horror movie, "30 Coins" follows a gun-toting exorcist priest (Eduard Fernández), Elena (Megan Montaner), a veterinarian, and Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), the mayor of a small town.

When that small town begins to experience supernatural events (like a baby that turns into a giant spider-monster), our three leads are thrust into the middle of all the horror, which has something to do with the 30 pieces of silver given to Judas after he betrayed Jesus. It's weird, wild stuff, and a second season is finally on the way — arriving in October. Ahead of that, there's a new trailer, which you can watch below. Bonus: Paul Giamatti is now part of the cast, playing a new villain.