30 Coins Season 2 Trailer: The Creepy Religious Horror Series Returns In October
I grew up Catholic, so religious-themed horror has always appealed to me. There's a lot of horror built into religion, making it a great subject to combine with the horror genre. One of the better recent religious-themed horror projects is "30 Coins," a Spanish TV series from creator Álex de la Iglesia ("The Day of the Beast," "The Last Circus"). Opening with a credit sequence that turns the crucifixion of Jesus into a mini-horror movie, "30 Coins" follows a gun-toting exorcist priest (Eduard Fernández), Elena (Megan Montaner), a veterinarian, and Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), the mayor of a small town.
When that small town begins to experience supernatural events (like a baby that turns into a giant spider-monster), our three leads are thrust into the middle of all the horror, which has something to do with the 30 pieces of silver given to Judas after he betrayed Jesus. It's weird, wild stuff, and a second season is finally on the way — arriving in October. Ahead of that, there's a new trailer, which you can watch below. Bonus: Paul Giamatti is now part of the cast, playing a new villain.
Watch the 30 Coins trailer
Yep, this looks like another solid season. If you haven't seen season 1 yet I urge you to check it out — if you're a fan of spooky, creepy stuff it will definitely scratch that itch. And now I can't wait to see how season 2 plays out. Here's the official synopsis:
Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. As horror intensifies around them, our group of heroes must face a mysterious new enemy (Paul Giamatti) – someone so perverse that even the devil fears him.
Giamatti seems like the real draw this season, sporting a bald head and a goatee while snarling lines about how evil he is. Even the devil fears him! I can't wait. There's no official date just yet, but "30 Coins" season 2 will hit Max sometime in October.