The Classic Horror And Fantasy Movies That Inspired Haunted Mansion's Director [Exclusive]

Disney is getting ready to unleash its latest movie based on a theme park ride to the world in the form of "Haunted Mansion." Yes, this ride was first adapted 20 years ago with Eddie Murphy in the leading role, but this one is a bit different and features a star-studded cast led by Rosario Dawson, with Justin Simien ("Dear White People") sitting in the director's chair. But what helps set Simien's vision apart? It might have something to do with the films he took inspiration from in crafting his cinematic version of the beloved Disney attraction.

/Film's own Jeremy Mathai recently spoke with Simien in honor of the release of "Haunted Mansion." During the conversation, he asked the filmmaker what films he looked to for inspiration. For starters, he went back to a bonafide classic of the horror genre from the '60s:

"That's my favorite part, is building the movie playlist before I make the movie. That's my favorite part! I'll say 'The Haunting,' the Robert Weiss movie from 1963, was a huge touchstone. Because when I finally got into the research about the ride, I realized so much of what the Imagineers are channeling are the vibes of that movie, which came just a few years before. Things that you don't even think about, but the way the mirrors sort of hang from the ceilings, the way hallways are visible across from other hallways, but they're just off-angle so the house feels like something's not quite right. Hiding little faces. So much of that stuff is happening in 'The Haunting.'"

When it comes to making a haunted house movie, "The Haunting" is absolutely a great place to start. But it's the other films that Simien used as touchstones that truly help one to understand where he was coming from.