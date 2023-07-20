The Classic Horror And Fantasy Movies That Inspired Haunted Mansion's Director [Exclusive]
Disney is getting ready to unleash its latest movie based on a theme park ride to the world in the form of "Haunted Mansion." Yes, this ride was first adapted 20 years ago with Eddie Murphy in the leading role, but this one is a bit different and features a star-studded cast led by Rosario Dawson, with Justin Simien ("Dear White People") sitting in the director's chair. But what helps set Simien's vision apart? It might have something to do with the films he took inspiration from in crafting his cinematic version of the beloved Disney attraction.
/Film's own Jeremy Mathai recently spoke with Simien in honor of the release of "Haunted Mansion." During the conversation, he asked the filmmaker what films he looked to for inspiration. For starters, he went back to a bonafide classic of the horror genre from the '60s:
"That's my favorite part, is building the movie playlist before I make the movie. That's my favorite part! I'll say 'The Haunting,' the Robert Weiss movie from 1963, was a huge touchstone. Because when I finally got into the research about the ride, I realized so much of what the Imagineers are channeling are the vibes of that movie, which came just a few years before. Things that you don't even think about, but the way the mirrors sort of hang from the ceilings, the way hallways are visible across from other hallways, but they're just off-angle so the house feels like something's not quite right. Hiding little faces. So much of that stuff is happening in 'The Haunting.'"
When it comes to making a haunted house movie, "The Haunting" is absolutely a great place to start. But it's the other films that Simien used as touchstones that truly help one to understand where he was coming from.
'That was the sweet spot for me'
For a PG-13 Disney movie, it has to be more than just rooted in horror. There has to be an element of fantastical wonder to it all. Fortunately, Simien absolutely understood that. Speaking further on the topic, he explained that comedies with a genre twist also played a big part in crafting his vision:
"Then it's the fantasy comedies, particularly the ones that have fanciful production design and practical effects. 'Little Shop of Horrors' was a big one. 'Ghostbusters,' absolutely. But definitely 'Beetlejuice,' too. Also, even 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure.' These movies that are ostensibly made for kids, but are absolutely subversive and become different movies as you watch them over time growing up. That was the sweet spot for me. So it's kind of between 1963 and 1993."
Simien added, "There was a lot of movies in that area that we watched over and over again. 'The NeverEnding Story' is another one, 'Return to Oz' is another one. Lots of movies that do the same balance between horror/comedy/families." It's an impressive, varied list with lots of beloved classics. If you're going to throw a bunch of movies in a blender to come out with something new on the other side, this is an intriguing batch of choices.
The cast for the film also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, and Winona Ryder. Katie Dippold ("The Heat") penned the screenplay.
"Haunted Mansion" hits theaters on July 28, 2023.