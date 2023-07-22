The Marvels Villain Zawe Ashton Turned To Tom Hiddleston For MCU Advice

As non-industry folk are hopefully learning during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the vast majority of the union's members are not multi-millionaires. Acting is a job, and if you want to maintain a successful career, you can't always be as picky as you'd like to be. You have to audition aggressively, take what's offered, and, as soon as you've completed the gig, start fretting about doing it all over again.

If you're really lucky (and, it goes without saying, extremely talented), you might eventually piece together a body of work that serves as a calling card. At this point, you're a known quantity, someone for whom a writer might create a character. Or perhaps your strengths as a performer will make you a director's first choice for a specific role.

For most actors, it's a long, hard road to this kind of rare success, and once they've attained it, they take nothing for granted. That's why someone like Samuel L. Jackson works so frequently; he slugged it out in small, often thankless roles until he broke through in Spike Lee's "Jungle Fever." From that point forward, he's taken parts in Oscar winners and B action films, and, judging from interviews, seems to enjoy every minute of it.

Of course, the film industry was very different when Jackson rose to stardom. Studios still made mid-range budgeted adult dramas through which one could show off their acting chops. Nowadays, if you're looking to pop in a Hollywood movie, odds are you'll do it in a pricey studio tentpole. And there's nothing wrong with that! Just ask Zawe Ashton.