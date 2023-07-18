Haunted Mansion Trailer: Mystery Lurks Around Every Corner In Disney's Latest
I'm not a Disney parks person. I have nothing against them, and if you're a big fan I wish you all the best! I've just never been enamored with the experience. However, there's one Disney attraction that has my entire heart and soul — the Haunted Mansion. Using all sorts of trickery and amazing design work, the dark ride is a blast, and I wish Disney would just franchise it and release a Haunted Mansion in every city. I'd go every day!
With all that in mind, I'm certainly open to a Haunted Mansion movie. But remember — we've been here before. Disney previously attempted to turn the ride into a film with Eddie Murphy in 2003. It didn't go so well. Now, they're trying again, with "Haunted Mansion," a new film creeping into theaters this month. A new "Haunted Mansion" trailer just arrived, and it gives us a better look at the film while fleshing out the cast. Did you know Winona Ryder is in this thing? Well, you do now — she pops up at the end of the trailer. See for yourself below.
Watch the Haunted Mansion trailer
If you've longed to see Jared Leto play the infamous Hatbox Ghost, well, have I got a movie for you! "Haunted Mansion" comes from director Justin Simien ("Dear White People"), and based on this trailer, Simien and company are leaning into the creepy factor. They're also embracing the lush, lavish production design of the mansion itself. All of these are promising signs. Still, some of the humor here falls flat, and I can't quite get a read on the film itself. It's as if the trailers are trying to hide some crucial details — which makes sense! You shouldn't spoil your entire movie in the trailer.
In "Haunted Mansion," a woman and her son "enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters." The home is, of course, the Haunted Mansion. The Haunted Mansion ride first opened in 1969 at Disneyland, and now there are versions of the house at Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Visitors enter the mansion and eventually climb into "Doom Buggies" that whisk them through the house showing off all sorts of ghosts and ghouls. But can that translate to the big screen? I guess we'll see.
"Haunted Mansion" stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. And as I mentioned above, Winona Ryder is in there, too. Look for "Haunted Mansion" in theaters on July 28, 2023.