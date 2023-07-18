Pet Sematary Prequel Finally Rises From The Grave, Will Stream On Paramount+ This October
Folks, it looks like we're making a trip back to Ludlow, Maine, to uncover an ancient evil that allows the dead to mysteriously come back to life. "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines," which has been conceived as a prequel film to the events of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary," will premiere this Halloween season on Paramount+ to fuel fresh nightmares. This particular installment seems to be focusing on the untold histories of characters who feature in King's novel, including a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White), who has some interesting ties with the town's history. Along with an official poster and a quick synopsis, Paramount+ has also released some first-look stills for "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines," granting us a glimpse into the film's terrifying world.
The idea of a "Pet Sematary" prequel has been in the works since 2021, which is when it was first announced, although details about its plot were pretty scant. Even then, it was clear that a young Jud would be an integral part of the story, considering his eventual arc as a local history expert and the one who introduces Louis Creed and his family to the titular pet cemetery. The prequel might end up taking some liberties and expand King's basic premise by reinventing the context of the "ancient evil" teased by the first look, but still flesh out familiar characters to add more meaning or context to their actions down the line.
Welcome back to Ludlow
There are several aspects in King's novel that did not make it into the movie adaptations due to several factors, and "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" could be taking advantage of these unexplored story strands. For instance, Jud's childhood chapters in the book detail how he buried a dog in the titular graveyard when he was young, and later dealt with Timmy Baterman, the person who was meant to be buried there before the events of King's novel. This allows ample space for introducing new lore that deepens our understanding of what we already know.
Let's look at some of the stills released for the film:
The film boasts a stacked cast, including Henry Thomas, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, and David Duchovny, among others. Directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, "Bloodlines" is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. Here's the official synopsis for the prequel:
"In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."
"Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" is set to release on October 6, 2023, on Paramount+.