Pet Sematary Prequel Finally Rises From The Grave, Will Stream On Paramount+ This October

Folks, it looks like we're making a trip back to Ludlow, Maine, to uncover an ancient evil that allows the dead to mysteriously come back to life. "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines," which has been conceived as a prequel film to the events of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary," will premiere this Halloween season on Paramount+ to fuel fresh nightmares. This particular installment seems to be focusing on the untold histories of characters who feature in King's novel, including a young Jud Crandall (Jackson White), who has some interesting ties with the town's history. Along with an official poster and a quick synopsis, Paramount+ has also released some first-look stills for "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines," granting us a glimpse into the film's terrifying world.

The idea of a "Pet Sematary" prequel has been in the works since 2021, which is when it was first announced, although details about its plot were pretty scant. Even then, it was clear that a young Jud would be an integral part of the story, considering his eventual arc as a local history expert and the one who introduces Louis Creed and his family to the titular pet cemetery. The prequel might end up taking some liberties and expand King's basic premise by reinventing the context of the "ancient evil" teased by the first look, but still flesh out familiar characters to add more meaning or context to their actions down the line.