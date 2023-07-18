Star Wars: Inquisitor - Rise Of The Red Blade Review: A Prequel That Comes Out Swinging

If you're looking for other ties to "Star Wars", there are some great breadcrumbs to the broader universe in this book. For one, Iskat is trained to collect artifacts for the Jedi, and naturally that leads her to Bar'leth. For those reading "Star Wars" for a while now, Bar'leth seems to be the center of archeology in the galaxy. It's where the University of Bar'leth is located and where Doctor Aphra and other characters like the Ughnaught Korin Pers studied archeology.

Another character that made his way into this book with his first fiction appearance was Kelleran Beq. Beq first appeared in the YouTube show "Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge", played by Ahmed Best. The character was brought into the proper canon in the third season of "The Mandalorian," blowing the minds of everyone when it was revealed he was the one responsible for whisking Grogu from the Jedi Temple as it burned from Order 66. He was a renowned teacher of younglings and Iskat is sent to him to train with her lightsaber.

And what "Star Wars" book these days would be complete without a tie to Galaxy's Edge and the Disney Parks? At one point, Iskat is tasked with retrieving an important slicer named Ginntho. The Separatists want to press him into service and the Republic wants to rescue him and at least give him a choice. He's an Anzellan slicer (Babu Frik was an Anzellan) and it's revealed that he once worked for Dok Ondar on Batuu.

Some of the bigger cameos in the book come with the appearance of Chancellor Palpatine and his alter ego, Darth Sidious. At one point, Palpatine interrupts Iskat's knighting ceremony to let the Jedi Council know about the bombing of Cato Neimodia. This is a direct reference to Mike Chen's equally great book "Star Wars: Brotherhood" which gets into that business on Cato Neimoidia that doesn't count for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Palpatine appears further, though, when he has a hand in twisting Iskat in some of the same ways he does with Anakin. Although his hand is not as firm with her, we see a few key scenes that show us how he can disillusion Jedi on the fence with some clever philosophy. There's even a speech in the book that feels like Palpatine is basically Ron DeSantis, preaching against being woke. It was a welcome, relevant addition to the tapestry of "Star Wars" that will make the eyes of bigots roll back into their heads. But that's fine.