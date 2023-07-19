There's A Mission: Impossible Movie Without Tom Cruise And Nobody Talks About It

In the last quarter century "Mission: Impossible" has become one of the biggest blockbuster motion picture franchises in the world. These tales of super spies, led by Tom Cruise's daredevil hero Ethan Hunt, dazzle audiences with suspenseful espionage stories and death-defying stunts. But there's something unusual about the "Mission: Impossible" series, alone against the modern backdrop of nostalgia-driven commercial enterprises.

"Mission: Impossible" isn't an original intellectual property. That's not the distinctive part: like the successful "Transformers" and "Star Trek" movies, "Mission: Impossible" is based on a popular TV series. What's different is that "Mission: Impossible" doesn't call attention to itself as a nostalgia entity, and as such, it hasn't led to a boost in visibility for the original shows. It's all about driving forward, not so much looking back.

It's been that way ever since Brian De Palma's "Mission: Impossible," which all the way back in 1996 adapted the TV series by blowing it to shreds, killing almost everyone in the team, making a brand new character the hero of the film franchise, and turning the hero from the original TV show, Jim Phelps, into the villain.

Nowadays it's hard to imagine any adaptation of any nostalgia property not only getting away with that, but also being so successful that nobody cares. You don't see too many angry YouTube videos about how the "Mission: Impossible" movies are betraying the fandom, for example. Instead, the focus is entirely on the new movies. The original "Mission: Impossible" is still available on home video, but still pushed under the rug.

So it's incredibly ironic that, in their zeal to support the "Mission: Impossible" movies, instead of the history of the series, an entire "Mission: Impossible" movie has been almost completely forgotten.