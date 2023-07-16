Why Greta Gerwig Sees Barbieland As 'Almost Like Planet Of The Apes'

Along with being a four-quadrant blockbuster that, refreshingly, skews unusually female, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" might be a waking, 114-minute-long nightmare for male chauvinists. And Gerwig might view this as instructive for the whole of humanity.

If this sounds like a perilously heavy lift for a film based on a 64-year-old doll line, keep in mind that writer-director Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach have been nominated for three Academy Awards (albeit never as collaborators). They're adroit social satirists when they want to be, and smart enough to smuggle in all manner of subversive material.

Also, regardless of how the toy manufacturer views one of its most prized, the aspirational value of Barbie is integral to her greater cultural appeal. With a simple change of apparel, she's allowed girls to dream of being doctors, professional athletes, and Supreme Court justices. This is invaluable, but, for a seeker like Gerwig, there's a flip side to this, one that she felt compelled to investigate in her movie. What would a world ruled by Barbies look like?