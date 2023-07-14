Afire Review: A Twisty, Postmodern Fairy Tale Nested Inside A Sexy Summer Romp

Over three decades since the critic Rüdiger Suchsland first identified an upstart group of graduates of the German film school Deutsche Film und Fernsehakademie Berlin (dffb) as "The Berlin School," the most exciting new wave of German filmmakers since the days of Fassbinder, Schlöndorff, and Wenders are still producing some of the most vital and interesting work on the world stage.

Christian Petzold and Angela Schanelec have always been the two prodigious halves of the heart of the Berlin School, even as that taxonomy has expanded to include younger filmmakers, those who didn't study at dffb, those who work outside of Germany, and even those who reject it as a label. Luminaries from this second generation include Maren Ade, Fatih Akin, Christopher Hochhäusler, and Maria Speth.

The godfather and godmother of this loose movement both released acclaimed films this year. Schanalec's "Music" in particular has become a critics' darling, snagging the coveted Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the Berlinale. Petzold's "Afire" may seem minor in comparison, a playful genre exercise that doesn't hold a candle to the run of intellectually rigorous, overtly political films from the past decade which made him an international star.

But watch more closely. Watch it again. Notice the off-kilter mirroring of the opening and conclusion, the uncanny charge to all the characters except for the lead, the circular nature of the dialogue, the way it folds in on itself, creating an ever-so-slight disconnect from the action. In "Afire," Petzold has crafted something subtle but infinitely complex. The film entrances, deceives, shimmers, and shape-shifts before your eyes, but like a column of flame, if you get close enough, you can feel with your own hands its burning intensity.