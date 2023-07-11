Problemista Trailer: A24 Tackles The American Dream Of Not Being Completely Broke All The Time
We all need money. It's unfortunate, but we live in a capitalist society, which means money, money, money. That also means a lot of people can frequently end up broke — a terrifying, alarming prospect from which there can often seem no real relief. The threat of going broke hangs over "Problemista," a new comedy from writer-director-star Julio Torres. The film is also from the folks at A24, who are still riding high after taking home Best Picture for "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." Indeed, there are probably some who will look at the trailer for "Problemista" below and immediately think of "Everything," from its drab office settings to its hints at magical realism. Watch the trailer below and see for yourself.
Watch the Problemista trailer
I dunno about you, dear reader, but I worry about money all the time. So I can certainly relate to the anxiety on display in this "Problemista" trailer, let me tell ya. In the film, "Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system."
Julio Torres ("Los Espookys") writes, directs, and stars in the picture, which also features Tilda Swinton, RZA, Isabella Rossellini, and Greta Lee. "Problemista" played at SXSW earlier this year, where /Film writer Erin Brady reviewed it, writing: "If we had it our way, then this review would be far more lengthy. There is just so much to unpack with it, but alas, we would rather save the various surprises it holds for its wide release. 'Problemista' won't be for everyone, but it doesn't want to be. It simply exists as its own magical thing, and for an auteur like Torres, that is the best possible result" and "Torres' comedic and aesthetic stylings throughout 'Problemista' tease the domination of an emerging auteur. That being said, some of its deeper messaging could prove to be divisive, but you certainly can't accuse it of not being thought-provoking and entertaining in spades."
All of this sounds solid, and the trailer looks like a winner. "Problemista" hits theaters on August 4, 2023.