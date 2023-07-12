You've Probably Never Seen The One Thing Tom Cruise Actually Directed

Tom Cruise is famous for a lot of things.

He's starred in lots of popular movies, like "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible". He publicly shamed Brooke Shields for taking antidepressants to deal with her post-partum depression. He jumped on a sofa that one time. His third wife Katie Holmes had to engage in an elaborate deception involving secret cell phones to extricate herself from their marriage. He recently said he's planning on seeing "Oppenheimer" before "Barbie", so that's nice.

The list goes on. But one thing Tom Cruise is not famous for, despite being notoriously hands-on in the movies he produces, is directing. The 61-year-old actor has been making movies for 42 years and he's never stepped behind the camera to direct any of his own films.

But that doesn't mean he's never directed anything. Cruise actually has one directing credit on his résumé — just one — and while it may be for an episode of a television series you've probably never heard of, it's a fascinating half-hour full of artistic choices that intersect with and reflect on Cruise's public persona.

Let's talk about the time Tom Cruise directed a story about a guy who looks a lot like Tom Cruise, who takes unnecessary risks and is easily manipulated by con artists, and who makes his wife — who looks a lot like Nicole Kidman — miserable.